Excise policy case: Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to arrest today. Here's all you need to know
Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by ED in money-laundering case. Kejriwal seeks immediate release claiming arrest was 'illegal'. Hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10:30 am.
The Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case associated with the alleged excise policy scam.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message