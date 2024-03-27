Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Excise policy case: Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to arrest today. Here's all you need to know
BackBack

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to arrest today. Here's all you need to know

Livemint

Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by ED in money-laundering case. Kejriwal seeks immediate release claiming arrest was 'illegal'. Hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10:30 am.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves Rouse Avenue Court after appearing for questioning in New Delhi on Friday. The court has sent him to ED custody till March 28. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (ANI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves Rouse Avenue Court after appearing for questioning in New Delhi on Friday. The court has sent him to ED custody till March 28. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh) (ANI) (HT_PRINT)

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a petition filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case associated with the alleged excise policy scam.

Kejriwal's plea, seeking immediate release due to the purportedly "illegal" nature of his arrest and subsequent remand to the ED, will be addressed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10:30 am.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was apprehended on March 21 and subsequently detained in the ED's custody until March 28 by a Delhi court.

Last week, Kejriwal filed his petition with the high court, seeking an urgent hearing. However, sources reveal that his plea for an immediate hearing was rejected as the high court was closed for the Holi festival.

Following this, on Friday, a trial court extended Kejriwal's custody to the ED until March 28, citing the necessity for comprehensive interrogation. The ED's action came shortly after the high court declined to provide Kejriwal protection from coercive measures by the agency.

Prior to this, Kejriwal had approached the court to annul all proceedings, including summonses, initiated against him.

In his petition, Kejriwal stressed his role as a vocal critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting his status as an opposition leader and partner in the INDIA bloc.

He argued that the ED, controlled by the Union government, has been weaponized. The case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was scrapped.

It is to be further noted that the top AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody related to this case. Kejriwal's name features prominently in the ED's chargesheets, with the agency alleging that the accused coordinated with him to devise the excise policy, resulting in undue benefits in exchange for kickbacks paid to the AAP.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App