Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM, says, ‘no rule to remove him’

Delhi HC dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM, says, ‘no rule to remove him’

Livemint

Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, stating it is for the Executive to decide.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. (File Photo)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister.

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE Updates

As reported by Bar and Bench, "It is for the Executive to decide... There is no rule to remove him." Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister."

PTI reported that a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan refused to comment on the merits of the issue, saying the same fell outside the scope of judicial interference.

“It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

During the hearing, the court asked petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav's counsel to show the legal bar on the continuation of Kejriwal as the chief minister.

"There may be practical difficulties but that is something else. Where is the legal bar?" the court asked.

The investigative agency arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with a purported money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Meanwhile, the AAP supporters are expected to escalate their demonstrations in the capital. Additionally, the INDIA bloc plans to convene a joint rally at Ram Leela Maidan on March 31 to protest against the arrest.

The case revolves around alleged irregularities and money laundering during the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2022. The ED initiated its prosecution complaint in November 2021, asserting that the policy was intentionally structured with loopholes, allowing the clandestine formation of cartels to benefit AAP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.