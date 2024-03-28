Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister, stating it is for the Executive to decide.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Arvind Kejriwal news LIVE Updates As reported by Bar and Bench, "It is for the Executive to decide... There is no rule to remove him." Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister."

PTI reported that a bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan refused to comment on the merits of the issue, saying the same fell outside the scope of judicial interference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is for the other wings of the government to examine in accordance with the law," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, said.

During the hearing, the court asked petitioner Surjit Singh Yadav's counsel to show the legal bar on the continuation of Kejriwal as the chief minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There may be practical difficulties but that is something else. Where is the legal bar?" the court asked.

The investigative agency arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with a purported money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

Meanwhile, the AAP supporters are expected to escalate their demonstrations in the capital. Additionally, the INDIA bloc plans to convene a joint rally at Ram Leela Maidan on March 31 to protest against the arrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case revolves around alleged irregularities and money laundering during the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2022. The ED initiated its prosecution complaint in November 2021, asserting that the policy was intentionally structured with loopholes, allowing the clandestine formation of cartels to benefit AAP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)

