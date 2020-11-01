The Delhi government has resumed the online booking for high-security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers from today (November 1). In the new version of the website, which is available for the public from today, a single website URL, through SIAM, is available for booking of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. After booking HSRPs, consumers will get a real-time update of each stage of the processing, through SMS. The customer will be notified of the same at least two days prior to the date of appointment so that there is no delay in delivery. The website will also enable the customer to avail the facility of home delivery of the plate

Here is how you can get HSRPs and colour-coded stickers for your vehicle

1) You will have to contact any of the vehicle dealers authorised by the Delhi government. The Delhi Transport Department has increased the number of dealers of high-security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers from 150 to 658, according to a statement.

2) For high-security number plate the owner would need to visit bookmyhsrp.com/index.aspx for registration. This site is specifically for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

3)On the site, there are two options – one for private vehicles, those with white number plates, and the other for commercial vehicles, those with yellow number plates.

4) Now, select the model of your vehicle.

5) Then choose your state as location. There are two options - Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

6) Now, choose the nearest dealer around you.

7) Fill in all the required information related to you and your vehicle.

8) You will get an OTP on your mobile phone number, enter it in the required box.

9) Select a date and time to visit the dealer.

10)Make the payment online. You will receive an acknowledgement via e-mail and SMS.

What is HSRP?

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

What are colour-coded stickers?

The colour-coded stickers are meant for identifying vehicles based on their fuel type, with ‘light blue’ colour stickers for petrol and CNG, and ‘orange’ ones for diesel driven vehicles.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via