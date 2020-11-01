The Delhi government has resumed the online booking for high-security registration plates (HSRPs) and colour-coded stickers from today (November 1). In the new version of the website, which is available for the public from today, a single website URL, through SIAM, is available for booking of HSRPs and colour-coded stickers. After booking HSRPs, consumers will get a real-time update of each stage of the processing, through SMS. The customer will be notified of the same at least two days prior to the date of appointment so that there is no delay in delivery. The website will also enable the customer to avail the facility of home delivery of the plate