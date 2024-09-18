Delhi LG proposes CM-designate Atishi’s swearing-in date as September 21

A day after being announced chief minister-designate following Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, the Office of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has proposed September 21 for swearing in of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Atishi.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu proposed the date for the swearing-in of CM-designate Atishi.

Meanwhile, reports arrived that the AAP legislature party has not proposed any date for the oath-taking ceremony of the CM-designate.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal tendered his resignation to the LG and Atishi staked claim to form a new government in the national capital.

With Kejriwal tendering his resignation, a delegation of AAP legislators met the Lt Governor to stake a claim for forming a new government led by Atishi.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said that all AAP MLAs have together decided upon nominating Atishi as the new CM. Rai said, as quoted by ANI, "... Arvind Kejriwal has submitted his resignation to Delhi LG... All MLAs have together decided upon nominating Atishi as the new CM... Atishi has staked claim to form the government"

What Atishi said after staking claim to LG? AAP legislator Atishi addressed the media after staking claim to form the government in Delhi, following AAP convenor resigned from his post.

She said, as quoted by ANI, “...Today Arvind Kejriwal has submitted his resignation. This is an emotional moment for the party and the people of Delhi...At the same time, the people of Delhi are resolving to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again...Till the elections are not held I will be looking after Delhi and we have a stake claim to form government.”

"False corruption charges were levelled against him (Arvind Kejriwal). The central government deployed all its agencies after him and kept him in jail in a false case. The Supreme Court not only granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal, but sharply criticised the central agencies likening them to 'caged parrot' and Arvind Kejriwal was arrested with an ill-intention..." said Delhi CM-designate Atishi after meeting LG Vinai Saxena.