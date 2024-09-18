Delhi LG proposes CM-designate Atishi’s swearing-in date as September 21

  • The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu proposed the date for the swearing-in of CM-designate Atishi.

Livemint
Updated18 Sep 2024, 04:59 PM IST
CM-designate Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party with national convenor and ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LT Governor VK Saxena at LG Secretariat on Tuesday. (Photo: Hindustan Times)
CM-designate Atishi of Aam Aadmi Party with national convenor and ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LT Governor VK Saxena at LG Secretariat on Tuesday. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

A day after being announced chief minister-designate following Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, the Office of Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has proposed September 21 for swearing in of Aam Aadmi Party legislator Atishi.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has in a communication to President Droupadi Murmu proposed the date for the swearing-in of CM-designate Atishi.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal to leave official residence in a week, ‘live as a commoner’

Meanwhile, reports arrived that the AAP legislature party has not proposed any date for the oath-taking ceremony of the CM-designate.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal tendered his resignation to the LG and Atishi staked claim to form a new government in the national capital.

With Kejriwal tendering his resignation, a delegation of AAP legislators met the Lt Governor to stake a claim for forming a new government led by Atishi.

Also Read | Who is Atishi, set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi CM? 5 Points

AAP leader Gopal Rai said that all AAP MLAs have together decided upon nominating Atishi as the new CM. Rai said, as quoted by ANI, "... Arvind Kejriwal has submitted his resignation to Delhi LG... All MLAs have together decided upon nominating Atishi as the new CM... Atishi has staked claim to form the government"

What Atishi said after staking claim to LG?

AAP legislator Atishi addressed the media after staking claim to form the government in Delhi, following AAP convenor resigned from his post.

She said, as quoted by ANI, “...Today Arvind Kejriwal has submitted his resignation. This is an emotional moment for the party and the people of Delhi...At the same time, the people of Delhi are resolving to make Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister again...Till the elections are not held I will be looking after Delhi and we have a stake claim to form government.”

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal resigns: Top 5 controversies in AAP chief’s 3rd term as Delhi CM

"False corruption charges were levelled against him (Arvind Kejriwal). The central government deployed all its agencies after him and kept him in jail in a false case. The Supreme Court not only granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal, but sharply criticised the central agencies likening them to 'caged parrot' and Arvind Kejriwal was arrested with an ill-intention..." said Delhi CM-designate Atishi after meeting LG Vinai Saxena.

With agency inputs.

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 04:59 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsDelhi LG proposes CM-designate Atishi’s swearing-in date as September 21

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    213.10
    03:43 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    5.35 (2.58%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.25
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.8 (-1.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    586.20
    03:50 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    51.2 (9.57%)

    Torrent Power

    1,933.10
    03:41 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    153.15 (8.6%)

    HEG

    2,288.90
    03:51 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    177.4 (8.4%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,372.50
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    156.5 (7.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue