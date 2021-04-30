Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal today tested positive for Covid-19. Anil Baijal said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence

Anil Baijal wrote on Twitter, "I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence."

The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of COVID vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Thursday recorded 395 deaths due to coronavirus, the highest since the pandemic began a year ago, and 24,235 cases with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the city health department. This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to COVID-19. It had reported 368 deaths on Wednesday, 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on last Thursday, according to government data.

Delhi had recorded 25,986 cases on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday and 26,169 on Thursday.

The positivity rate was 31.76 per cent on Wednesday, 32.72 per cent on Tuesday, 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 per cent on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 per cent on Friday, and 36.24 per cent on last Thursday which is the highest so far.

The cumulative case count in the city stands at 11,22,286, of which over 10.08 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 15,772, the bulletin said.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.