Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Wednesday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has crossed the limits of dictatorship and alleged that the saffron party is exerting pressure on the AAP and attempting to destabilize the Delhi government.

Protesting against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside Delhi Assembly, Saurabh Bharadwaj that they have assembled to “stand against the dictatorship of the BJP." Majority of the people present at the protest donned ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ t-shirts.

Newswire ANI quoted the AAP minister as saying, “Everyone here is in a t-shirt that says 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal'. We oppose the dictatorship of the BJP. They are raiding our people during the elections time. Four of our big leaders are jailed... They have crossed the limits of dictatorship... They are pressurising the AAP... They are trying to make our government fall... We will keep fighting."

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested the Delhi High Court for an extension to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case associated with the purported excise policy scam.

Representing the agency, additional Solicitor General S V Raju stated that they received the “bulky" petition only on Tuesday and requested three weeks to formally present their stance.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy case, and further remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court. He had said that he would not resign from the post of Chief Minister and would instead run his office from the ED custody.

Earlier on Tuesday, the AAP staged a protest with party leaders and supporters attempting to march towards the prime minister's residence before being halted.

On Friday, the lower court extended Kejriwal's custody to the ED until March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation".

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED shortly after the high court rejected his plea for protection against coercive measures by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering related to the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently annulled.

