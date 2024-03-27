‘BJP crossed limits of dictatorship,’ says Saurabh Bharadwaj as AAP protests outside Delhi assembly
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Enforcement Directorate seeks extension to respond to Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case. AAP protests arrest, alleges BJP dictatorship during protest at Delhi Assembly.
Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, on Wednesday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has crossed the limits of dictatorship and alleged that the saffron party is exerting pressure on the AAP and attempting to destabilize the Delhi government.