Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ‘If Kejriwal is arrested…’: Atishi says on ED summons

The Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on 31 October claimed that there are apprehensions that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 2 November after questioning him in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said, "We are getting information that when Arvind Kejriwal appears before ED on November 2, ED will arrest & put him in jail. BJP & the PM want to finish AAP. Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested not because there is any case against him, it is because the PM fears him."

This is the first time that Kejriwal has been summoned by the ED. He was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case in April.

Also Read: Delhi liquor scam: ED raids AAP MLA Kulwant Singh in Punjab The leader also alleged that BJP party at the Centre is using tactics to target the AAP as it knows that it cannot defeat Kejriwal in elections. She said, “BJP and PM Modi know that they cannot defeat AAP in polls. Now to finish AAP, its leaders are being put in jail. Putting all the big leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party behind bars means only one thing that they (BJP) to finish AAP."

At the conference, she further said that after Arvind Kejriwal is arrested, the BJP will then target other leaders of the INDIA alliance and its chief ministers using the CBI and ED. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The targeting of those who speak against BJP and the misuse of ED & CBI will not end on Arvind Kejriwal, but all leaders of Opposition and INDIA alliance will also be put in jail. After Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, the next number will be of Hemant Soren, then Tejashwi Yadav, then Pinarayi Vijayan and then MK Stalin."

