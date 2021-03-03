The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's win in four out of five municipal wards in the national capital is a message to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2022 elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday morning as he congratulated the AAP workers.

"The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that," AAP leader Manish Sisodia said after the party bagged victory in four wards.

"In the 2022 Delhi municipal poll, BJP will be wiped out," Sisodia added.

The people of Delhi have expressed their confidence in us. They are fed up with BJP and this election is an indication of that. In the 2022 Delhi municipal polls, BJP will be wiped out: Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Delhi MCD bypoll results pic.twitter.com/X9KKlJclY3 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021

AAP workers celebrated the party's win with 'Ho gaya kaam, Jai Shri Ram' chants.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia congratulated his party and wrote: "Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. People of Delhi are fed up of the BJP's rule. In next year's MCD election people will vote for @ArvindKejriwal's honest politics."

The counting of votes for the Delhi civic body bypolls, which began today morning, was completed a little before 11 am.

The AAP has won in four out of five MCD wards, and Congress managed to secure win in one.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party won Kalyanpuri Rohini, Trilokpuri Shalimar Bagh while the Congress secured win in Chauhan Bangar, a Muslim-dominated ward in northeast Delhi.

Over 50% votes were cast in the bypoll for the five municipal wards held on 28 February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via