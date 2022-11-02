Delhi MCD elections: BJP launches 'Har Ghar Sampark' campaign

Delhi MCD elections: BJP launches 'Har Ghar Sampark' campaign2 min read . 06:32 AM IST
Delhi BJP has launched the ‘Har Ghar Sampark’ campaign ahead of the much-awaited MCD polls in the city to connect the people with BJP's ideology
The Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) has launched the "Har Ghar Sampark" campaign in Delhi ahead of the Municipal Corporation election in the city later this year. The campaign would be run under the leadership of state party president Adesh Gupta. With the new campaign, Delhi BJP will look to connect the people of Delhi with the BJP's ideology.
"We have distributed the flag of Bharatiya Janata Party in every house and have also told the people of Delhi about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
"Along with this, the false promises of the Delhi government have also been exposed in front of the people of Delhi. We have started 'Har Ghar Sampark Abhiyan' from Jahangirpuri which will be done from November 1-6 with the aim of reaching 25 lakh families. Our slogan is "Seva Hi Prachar, Nahi khokle Vichaar." Gupta added
While attacking the AAP-led Delhi government Gupta said "Delhi government is continuously doing hollow propaganda and cheating the people of Delhi. We are doing this campaign to show Delhiites AAP's truth."
The Delhi BJP is also going to launch the NaMo Cyber Yoddha campaign soon. The campaign aims to connect more than 50,000 Delhiites in one month.
BJP has also constituted a lot of committees including Manifesto Committee, Suggestion Committee, Video Van Committee, Advertisement Committee, Social Media Committee, and Griha Sampark Abhiyan Committee. A nodal committee led by BJP leader Ashish Sood has been constituted for better coordination between all these committees.
The total number of MCD wards in Delhi was reduced from 272 to 250 following the issue of a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday in regards to redrawing of wards of the civic body. After the delimitation exercise, the total wards would amount to 250, out of which 42 wards will be reserved. With the final delimitation order issued, elections to 250 seats of the MCD is expected soon.
Before the unification of the three municipal corporations into a single entity called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Earlier the three corporations namely, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation had a total of 272 wards. While North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had 104 wards each, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had 64 wards.