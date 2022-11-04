Delhi MCD poll dates to be announced today

Delhi MCD poll dates to be announced today2 min read . 12:18 PM IST
State Election Commission NCT of Delhi will hold a press conference at 4 pm today
Amid full-fledged campaigning by political parties, the State Election Commission NCT of Delhi is likely to announce the MCD polls date in a press conference to be held at 4 pm today.
Notably, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) putting all their efforts in the election campaigns, Delhi will be a war zone for both of them to gain dominance in Delhi's Municipal Corporation.
Recently, Bhartiya Janta Party launched the “Har Ghar Sampark" campaign in the capital to reach out to a maximum number of people ahead of the elections. State party president Adesh Gupta will lead the campaign across all seats of Delhi Municipal Corporation. The party is aiming to connect more and more people with its ideology.
Under this campaign, party members are distributing BJP flags among people and also telling them about the achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The party will launch the NaMo Cyber Yoddha campaign soon. The campaign party aims to connect more than 50,000 people in the capital in a month.
In addition to launching campaigns, the parties are also reforming their strategies and selecting candidates for the polls, reported PTI. Till now, the Delhi Congress has received around 1,000 applications for seeking party tickets for the polls. The party is expected to refine the candidate selection process in back-to-back meetings on Saturday and Sunday, party unit chief Anil Kumar told PTI.
Moving to BJP, its top leaders have rejected claims regarding the replacement of all of its sitting councillors with new faces. A senior BJP leader told PTI that with several factors playing out like reduced number of wards, rotation of reserved seats for women and SC candidates, and delimitation, there are chances that around 60-70 per cent of sitting councillors will loos their claim. Not more than 30 per cent of sitting councillors will repeat this time.
He further informed that the unification of the three municipal corporations and delimitation has taken down the ward numbers to 250 from 272. Rotation of wards has now changed the status of many reserved wards to general. Vice versa, many general wards are now reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.
(With agency inputs)
