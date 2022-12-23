The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Municipal Corporation lections held in November 2022. AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation. The election also saw Congress reduce to to just nine seats in a house of 250.

On Friday, AAP announced six names as its candidates for various MCD post. In that they announced Dr Shelly Oberoi as the mayoral candidate. Further Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, was announced as deputy mayoral candidate.

AAP MLA Iqbal said he was happy with his son getting this responsibility.

"Inshallah, everything will be good. I thank Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making my son deputy mayor candidate. He called me personally to give me this news," Shoaib Iqbal news agency PTI.

Senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta announced the names at a press conference. The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted.

The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the candidates.

"Congratulations n best wishes to AAP candidates @OberoiShelly n @AaleyIqbal for Mayor n Dy Mayor n AAP members Standing Committee members @SarikaSamar, @iRaminderKaur, @MohiniJeenwal n Aamil Malik God bless u all to make our beloved Del clean," he tweeted.

Congratulations n best wishes to AAP candidates @OberoiShelly n @AaleyIqbal for Mayor n Dy Mayor n AAP members Standing Committee members @SarikaSamar, @iRaminderKaur, @MohiniJeenwal n Aamil Malik



God bless u all to make our beloved Del clean. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2022

Who is Shelly Oberoi?

Dr Shelly Oberoi has been a former professor at Delhi University (DU), Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Oberoi is an first-time councillor from the East Patel Nagar of Delhi. She has been elected from ward number 86. The 39 year old former professor had contested the elections from former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf of East Patel Nagar and defeated him by a sizeable margin.

Notably, BJP has had a stronghold in the area so far.

Dr Oberoi is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA), completed her PhD from IGNOU’s School of Management Studies, and has won several accolades in her field.

Delhi MCD mayor

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the MCD should hold elections every five years and elect a mayor when they members meet for the first time at the start of each financial year.

This means, Delhi is set to get five mayors in five years. Further the Act mandates that the civic body elect a woman as mayor in its first year and an elected councilor from the Scheduled Caste in its third year.