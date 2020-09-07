Delhi Metro services resume after 169 days: Arvind Kejriwal expresses happiness

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness over the resumption of metro services in the national capital after 169 days today. He has requested everyone to take all the necessary precautions while commuting.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "I am happy that the metro services are starting from today. The Delhi Metro has made good arrangements. We all should take precautions and not neglect them."

Delhi Metro has resumed services from 7 am today as the part of 'unlock 4', after being shut almost six months due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

In phase 1, metro services were resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

A commuter said, "I feel good that metro services are starting again. I had to book a cab for travelling to the place which was expensive for me but now I am able to commute at the reasonable fare."

Delhi COVID-19 case tally reached 1,91,449 with 3,256 new cases and 29 deaths reported on Sunday.

The numbers of active and recovered cases are 20,909 and 1,65,973, respectively. Death toll rises to 4,567, according to the Delhi Government.





