Delhi Minister Gopal Rai discharged from hospital, to remain in home-isolation

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who had tested positive for coronavir last week, has been discharged from hospital, his office said today. Rai will be under home isolation for the next few days following doctors' advice.
On November 26, the environment minister had tested positive for coronavirus and had been admitted to Max Hospital, Saket.
"After initial symptoms, I underwent corona test and the report has come positive. Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get yourself tested," Rai had tweeted when he contracted the virus.
Rai is the third minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain had been infected with coronavirus.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,906 new COVID19 cases, 6,325recoveries, and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the national capital have reached 5,66,648 including 5,22,491recoveries, 35,091 active cases, and 9,066 deaths.