Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from post, quits AAP months after ED raids
The Patel Nagar MLA said that he was unable to work in the AAP-led Delhi government and did not want his name “to be associated with this corruption”.
Delhi MLA Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet and subsequently exited the party on Wednesday afternoon. The former Minister — who had held several portfolios including Social Welfare — cited the corruption charges levelled against the party and also flagged the lack of Dalits among the upper echelons of the Aam Aadmi Party. Anand is one of the many AAP leaders who have faced Enforcement Directorate raids in recent months.