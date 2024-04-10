Active Stocks
Wed Apr 10 2024 15:57:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.15 0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,535.80 -0.83%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.90 2.49%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,825.10 2.40%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from post, quits AAP months after ED raids
BackBack

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from post, quits AAP months after ED raids

Livemint

The Patel Nagar MLA said that he was unable to work in the AAP-led Delhi government and did not want his name “to be associated with this corruption”.

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from post, quits AAP months after ED raidsPremium
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from post, quits AAP months after ED raids

Delhi MLA Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet and subsequently exited the party on Wednesday afternoon. The former Minister — who had held several portfolios including Social Welfare — cited the corruption charges levelled against the party and also flagged the lack of Dalits among the upper echelons of the Aam Aadmi Party. Anand is one of the many AAP leaders who have faced Enforcement Directorate raids in recent months.

"This party doesn't respect Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers. In such circumstances, all Dalits feel cheated. We live in an inclusive society, but it is not wrong to talk about proportion. It is difficult for me to remain in the party with all these things, hence I am resigning from the post," Anand said during a press conference on Wednesday.

He also noted that the AAP was born to fight corruption but now found itself mired in controversy. The Patel Nagar MLA said that he was unable to work in the AAP-led Delhi government and did not want his name “to be associated with this corruption".

ALSO READ: ‘Lack of seriousness’: Delhi LG VK Saxena writes to Home Ministry as AAP Ministers skip meetings, party says....

Anand also took a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (currently lodged in Tihar jail) over his arrest.

“From the Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal had said that the country will change once politics changes. The politics hasn't changed but the politician has changed," he opined.

Raaj Kumar Anand's residence and other premises linked to the politician were raided by the ED in November last year. The search teams were accompanied by a CRPF team as they visited several locations in the national capital. The raids took place mere hours before Kejriwal was slated to appear before the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case. The Delhi CM had ultimately skipped the meeting in early November

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Apr 2024, 04:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App