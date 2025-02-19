Delhi New CM Announcement: Man dressed as Arvind Kejriwal arrives at BJP office — Watch Video

Delhi New CM Announcement: With just a few minutes left for the suspense to end over who will become the next Delhi chief minister, a man dressed as former CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived outside the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) office in the national capital and grabbed everyone's attention.

Dressed in simple clothes with a muffler around his neck, the man, a BJP supporter, mocked Kejriwal, saying he wants to become the chief minister for the fourth time.

Advertisement

“I won't do any work, I will make a record. I have made huge developments over the last 10 years,” said the saffron party supporter, citing a list of alleged scams.

“I have done a lot of development work in my tenure — like liquor scam, DTC scam, Yamuna scam, Sheesh Mahal scam,” the man in Kejriwal's get-up said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new CM will take place on Thursday, February 20 at the Ramlila Maidan.

Advertisement

Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar, the BJP leaders and party's central observers for electing Leader of Delhi Legislature Party, arrived at the party headquarters on Tuesday evening for the announcement of Delhi's new Chief Minister.

Who all will attend? The auto-rickshaw drivers and labourers are among those who will attend the Delhi Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony tomorrow at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday.

Twenty Deputy CMs from various NDA-ruled states will participate in the oath-taking ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow.

Advertisement

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva Sachdeva said that the PM, CMs of some states, the party's central leadership, auto-rickshaw drivers, labourers and a few known people from civil society will attend the oath ceremony tomorrow.

Also Read | Delhi CM swearing-in: A grand NDA show of strength at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow

Huge security for swearing-in ceremony Over 25,000 security personnel will be deployed in the central, north, and New Delhi areas of the city for the oath-taking ceremony.

"More than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces will keep a strict vigil," reported PTI quoting the officer on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Traffic advisory Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding the traffic diversions and restrictions around the Ramlila Maidan.