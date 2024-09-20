Delhi News: Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ on Sept 22 as AAP gears up for high-stakes election showdown

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a 'Janta ki Adalat' on September 22. The party is gearing up for the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, emphasising grassroots organization and aiming for a significant electoral win.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will address a 'Janta ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on September 22. The outgoing Chief Minister of Delhi walked out of Tihar jail last week following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"Arvind Kejriwal foiled all the conspiracies of BJP in the last 2 years and now it is a face to face fight. If Arvind Kejriwal is made the Chief Minister with a huge majority, then the country's respect will increase and the respect of the conspirators will dented. Therefore, all the office bearers will have to become Arvind Kejriwal. On September 22, 'Janta ki Adalat' (a public court) will be held at Jantar Mantar, which will be addressed by Arvind Kejriwal," AAP minister and Delhi state coordinator, Gopal Rai said.

AAP is gearing up for a fierce battle in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with a focus on strengthening its booth-level organisation. At a crucial meeting on Thursday, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak, Rai rallied divisional in-charges, vowing to win every booth.

Kejriwal last three terms as CM

Rai said that with the blessings and votes of Delhiites Kejriwal worked at a tremendous pace in Delhi in his three terms as chief minister.

"When the government was formed for the first time in Delhi, the BJP was calling it an accidental government, but Arvind Kejriwal's government was formed again with a huge majority in Delhi. After Delhi, our government was formed in Punjab. After this, the AAP got MLAs in Goa and Gujarat and within no time the AAP became the third largest national party in the country," he added.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Delhi in February 2025. Kejriwal had demanded early elections when he announced his decision to resign as Delhi CM. Kejriwal confidant Atishi is all set to take oath as chief minister of Delhi on Saturday.

Pathak said that this time Delhi assembly elections are going to be so fierce that he doesn't think any party in the history of India would have contested elections at this level.

“In the last assembly elections, Amit Shah himself had to come and distribute pamphlets in the streets of Delhi for the BJP. Because our workers forced him to do so. I guarantee that along with Amit Shah, Prime Minister Modi will also distribute pamphlets door to door in Delhi,” he said.

If Arvind Kejriwal is made the Chief Minister with a huge majority, then the country's respect will increase and the respect of the conspirators will dent.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • Kejriwal’s leadership is central to AAP’s strategy for upcoming elections.
  • The party is focusing on grassroots mobilisation and booth-level organisation.
  • The political landscape in Delhi is becoming increasingly competitive, signaling a significant electoral battle ahead.

