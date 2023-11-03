The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand for more than 22 hours. The ED officials left Annad's residence at around 5:30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the completion of the raid, the APP minister told ANI news agency that nothing suspicious was found during the searches. Anand slammed the central government for the agency's actions, asserting that the raid was merely a pretext to harass individuals.

"Raid is just an excuse to harass people. They (ED) received nothing during the search. They have got orders from the above...I feel that in this country saying truth and doing politics for the poor is a sin," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further said that these actions taken by the agency are an 'effort' to destroy Aam Aadmi Party.

"The customs case that ED is talking about is twenty years old. These people want to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party, they want that there should be no politics of work," he added.

The ED officials visited Anand's residence yesterday at around 7:30 am in the Civil Lines area.

The probe against Anand is being undertaken as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED probe stems from a charge sheet filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on charges of false declarations in imports for customs evasion of more than ₹7 crore apart from international hawala transactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A local court recently took cognisance of the DRI prosecution complaint after which the ED filed a PMLA case against Anand and some others.

Also read: List of political leaders ED raided or summoned in past few months

Anand joins a long list of senior AAP leaders, including party supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who are under the scanner of central agencies in different cases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annad was inducted into the Delhi Cabinet in November last year. The 57-year-old is the minister for social welfare and SC/ST welfare in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government. He is an MLA from Patel Nagar.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.