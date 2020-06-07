NEW DELHI : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Sunday decided to open its borders for the inter-state movement from 8 June, but restricted the treatment of coronavirus patients only to the city residents.

Addressing a digital press conference, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state-run and private hospitals will be made available for residents of Delhi, while the hospitals that come under the Union government in the capital will be made available for treatment of patients from across the country.

“From Monday, the borders of Delhi will be opened. We felt that the hospitals may have additional burden with borders opening. The cabinet has decided that we need to create a balance. The Delhi government hospitals will be reserved for people from Delhi. The central government hospitals will be opened for people from anywhere. Private hospitals to be reserved for people from Delhi. Those private hospitals which do specialised treatments, they will be allowed to treat patients from across the country," Kejriwal said.

“In accordance with the central government rules, the Delhi government will allow for the opening of restaurants, malls and religious places. Hotels and banquet halls are not being allowed to open. With the increase in the cases, we may need these places to attach them to hospitals," he added.

The announcement comes a day ahead of the first phase of ‘Unlock India’ plan. India has been under a lockdown since 25 March. The restrictions have been gradually eased in each phase.

Delhi government had earlier invited suggestions from public, if coronavirus patients from other states should be allowed undergo treatment in the capital.

“A majority of the people said that the hospitals should be restricted to people from Delhi until Corona subsided. According to the committee’s recommendations, Delhi will need 15,000 beds by the end of June," the chief minister said.

Delhi has one of the highest number of cases of covid-19 in the country. Over the last week, there has been an increase of over 1000 cases each day. Currently, there are 27654 cases and 761 deaths which have taken place. With the increase in cases, the government has been tackling increasing incidents of patients being denied treatment in hospitals.

