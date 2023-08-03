comScore
Delhi ordinance bill can be stopped…, INDIA MPs on their strategy in the Parliament
Delhi ordinance bill can be stopped…, INDIA MPs on their strategy in the Parliament

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Lok Sabha to consider and pass bill to replace Delhi services ordinance; opposition parties hopeful to stop it in Rajya Sabha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. The bill will replace the Delhi services ordinance. (PTI)Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. The bill will replace the Delhi services ordinance. (PTI)

The INDIA bloc MPs are hopeful that the Delhi ordinance bill can be stopped in the Rajya Sabha and BJP-led NDA government does not have a majority in the upper house.

"They (government) have a majority in Lok Sabha, however, it's a different situation in Rajya Sabha. Therefore, we will discuss over it (Delhi services bill) and demand voting too. We are hopeful to stop the bill in Rajya Sabha," says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told PTI on Thursday.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also commented on the same lines on Wednesday, as he stated, a quoted by PTI, “When this bill comes in Rajya Sabha, all members of the INDIA bloc will oppose it. The battle is also underway in the Supreme Court. This bill will definitely not survive and will have to go away."

However, with regional parties like BJD and YRCP supporting the NDA government on the issue, the bill can comfortably pass in Rajya Sabha.

Centre running away from discussion on Delhi ordinance bill: INDIA MPs

Most INDIA bloc MPs are calling the bill unconstitutional.

The Delhi (services) bill is a bill against the federal structure of India. That bill shows how regardless the BJP is of our Constitution. We will oppose the bill tooth and nail," says CPI leader Binoy Viswam.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadhha said, “Delhi services bill will take away the rights of people of Delhi. Apart from that, it seems that the ruling BJP is running away from a discussion on the Delhi services bill,"

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passage on Thursday. It was up for mentioned on the list of business of the House for Wednesday but could not be taken up as Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after the house opened amid opposition protest.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday with opposition parties opposing the government’s move.

 

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 11:31 AM IST
