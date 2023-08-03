The INDIA bloc MPs are hopeful that the Delhi ordinance bill can be stopped in the Rajya Sabha and BJP-led NDA government does not have a majority in the upper house.

"They (government) have a majority in Lok Sabha, however, it's a different situation in Rajya Sabha. Therefore, we will discuss over it (Delhi services bill) and demand voting too. We are hopeful to stop the bill in Rajya Sabha," says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told PTI on Thursday.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also commented on the same lines on Wednesday, as he stated, a quoted by PTI, “When this bill comes in Rajya Sabha, all members of the INDIA bloc will oppose it. The battle is also underway in the Supreme Court. This bill will definitely not survive and will have to go away."

However, with regional parties like BJD and YRCP supporting the NDA government on the issue, the bill can comfortably pass in Rajya Sabha.

Centre running away from discussion on Delhi ordinance bill: INDIA MPs

Most INDIA bloc MPs are calling the bill unconstitutional.

The Delhi (services) bill is a bill against the federal structure of India. That bill shows how regardless the BJP is of our Constitution. We will oppose the bill tooth and nail," says CPI leader Binoy Viswam.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Raghav Chadhha said, “Delhi services bill will take away the rights of people of Delhi. Apart from that, it seems that the ruling BJP is running away from a discussion on the Delhi services bill,"