Delhi ordinance Bill, Data Protection Bill made law post President Murmu's nod amid opposition
President Murmu approves four bills, including the Delhi Ordinance and Digital Personal Data Protection bills.
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her nod to four bills for them to become law. The bills include the contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, according to media report.