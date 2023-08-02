Delhi ordinance bill: INDIA bloc MPs slam BJD, YSRCP for supporting bill, says ‘decision out of compulsion as…’1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:23 AM IST
The Union government tables the Delhi services ordinance bill in Lok Sabha amid protests by opposition members. The bill gives the Delhi Lieutenant Governor more control over the transfer and posting of officials in the city government.
Taking a jibe at Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party of Jagan Reddy (YSRCP) for showing support for the Delhi Ordinance bill, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that those who support the bill will be remembered as ‘anti-national’ and also cited that these regional parties are supporting the bill out of compulsion. Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram cited that he fails to understand why these parties are supporting the government on this.
Apparently, BJD & YSRCP support for the bill will ease its passage in Rajya Sabha, where BJP led NDA does not enjoy a majority.
Have BJD and YSRCP found merit in Delhi Ordinance Bill?
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJD and the YSRCP for pledging support for the bill and said he fails to understand what merit they have found in the legislation.
In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "I can understand BJP MPs supporting the Delhi Services Authority Bill, but I fail to understand what merit in the bill was found by the BJD and YSRCP parties."
"Have the two parties (ruling parties in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh) found merit in the three-member authority where the (Delhi) chief minister will be just one against two officers appointed by the central government?" the former home minister said.
Have they found merit in the provision where the two officers can constitute the quorum and hold a meeting and take decisions without the participation of the chief minister, he asked.
"Have they found merit in the provision where the two officers can overrule the chief minister? Have they found merit in the provision where the LG can overrule even a unanimous decision of the authority?" Chidambaram said on Twitter.
The Union government on Tuesday tabled the contentious bill in Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance amid vociferous protests by opposition member.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the Delhi Lieutenant Governor a final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the city government, will strengthen the Central government's control over the national capital.
(With agency inputs)