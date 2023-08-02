Taking a jibe at Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party of Jagan Reddy (YSRCP) for showing support for the Delhi Ordinance bill, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that those who support the bill will be remembered as ‘anti-national’ and also cited that these regional parties are supporting the bill out of compulsion. Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram cited that he fails to understand why these parties are supporting the government on this.

"They (BJD & YSRCP) must have taken this decision due to some compulsions...Those who will support this bill will be remembered as anti-national...We will fight to save the Constitution of India," he says.

Apparently, BJD & YSRCP support for the bill will ease its passage in Rajya Sabha, where BJP led NDA does not enjoy a majority.

Have BJD and YSRCP found merit in Delhi Ordinance Bill?

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJD and the YSRCP for pledging support for the bill and said he fails to understand what merit they have found in the legislation.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said, "I can understand BJP MPs supporting the Delhi Services Authority Bill, but I fail to understand what merit in the bill was found by the BJD and YSRCP parties."

"Have the two parties (ruling parties in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh) found merit in the three-member authority where the (Delhi) chief minister will be just one against two officers appointed by the central government?" the former home minister said.

Have they found merit in the provision where the two officers can constitute the quorum and hold a meeting and take decisions without the participation of the chief minister, he asked.

"Have they found merit in the provision where the two officers can overrule the chief minister? Have they found merit in the provision where the LG can overrule even a unanimous decision of the authority?" Chidambaram said on Twitter.