Taking a jibe at Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party of Jagan Reddy (YSRCP) for showing support for the Delhi Ordinance bill, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said that those who support the bill will be remembered as ‘anti-national’ and also cited that these regional parties are supporting the bill out of compulsion. Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram cited that he fails to understand why these parties are supporting the government on this.

