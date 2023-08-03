Delhi ordinance bill passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Delhi ordinance bill passed in Lok Sabha by voice vote3 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:30 PM IST
The Lok Sabha Thursday passes the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill-2023 to replace services ordinance by voice vote. The bill was passed after a nearly four-hour-long debate in the Lok Sabha which was replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
As the House debated on the bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said earlier in the day that Shah did not have a single valid argument in favour of bringing the bill, and asserted that the opposition bloc INDIA will never let it happen. This is a bill to enslave people of the national capital, he further added.
Criticising the move, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi,"BJP has promised time and again to grant full statehood to Delhi. In 2014, Modiji had said he will accord complete statehood to Delhi on becoming prime minister. Today, these people stabbed Delhi in the back. Don't trust Modiji's words in the future".
The Delhi chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi “Today I heard Amit Shah ji speaking in Lok Sabha on the bill which snatches away the rights of the people of Delhi. They do not have a single valid argument to support the bill... They also know that they are doing wrong. This bill is a bill to enslave the people of Delhi. This is a bill that makes them helpless and helpless. INDIA will never let this happen."