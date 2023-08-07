Delhi Ordinance Bill passed in Parliament, Arvind Kejriwal says ‘it won't let elected govt work’1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:32 PM IST
The Delhi services bill was passed from Rajya Sabha on Monday amid chaos as supporters raised slogans of ‘Modi-Modi’
As the Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the "law will not let the elected government of Delhi work." The bill was passed in the Upper House amid much chaos as the supporters chanted slogans of ‘Modi-Modi.’