The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote late on Monday. i.e. on 7 August.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the contentious bill in the House and said that the proposed legislation is aimed at providing effective and corruption-free governance in the national capital. On 3 August, the bill was passed by the Lok Sabha by voice vote after a walkout by members of the I.N.D.IA Alliance.

After the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said it was a ‘black day’ for India's democracy and said that said that the "law will not let the elected government of Delhi work." He also added that it was an "insult" to the right to vote of the people of Delhi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also added that "PM Modi does not obey the Supreme Court's order. The public had clearly said that the Centre should not interfere in Delhi by defeating them, but PM does not want to listen to the public."

With this bill passes, it now effectively gives the control of bureaucrats in Delhi to the Centre and neutralizes the recent Supreme Court judgment which gave the control of services to the elected government of Delhi.

After the bill was passed, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha said that the party will fight against the bill in the judiciary.

While speaking to reporters, he said, “More than 100 votes of INDIA 🇮🇳 were against this bill. Though we could not stop this bill, but we will fight against it in the judiciary. This issue has come under the consideration of the Supreme Court thrice. In 2018 and 2023, the constitutional bench has given decision in favor of Kejriwal ji. This time also the constitutional bench will give decision in favor of Kejriwal ji and democracy but we will fight against it in the judiciary."