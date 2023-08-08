Delhi Ordinance Bill passed in Rajya Sabha; here's what happens next2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:19 AM IST
The Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed in Rajya Sabha, sparking criticism from Delhi CM Kejriwal.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote late on Monday. i.e. on 7 August.
AAP leader Atishi said the ruling party and the people in the national capital will continue its fight against the BJP. Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP leader told ANI, "There are many in the country who talk about the absence of democracy in Pakistan, wondering how Bills are passed by their Parliament without any debate or consent." "Today Prime Minister Modi has made the situation in India worse than in Pakistan. This is very unfortunate. We, along with the people of Delhi, will continue our fight against the BJP," she added.
What does the Delhi Ordinance Bill state?
As per the Delhi Ordinance Bill, it proposes that actions like suspensions and inquiries of the national capital's officials would be under the control of the centre.
Furthermore, the Bill empowers the L-G to exercise his sole discretion on several matters, including those recommended by the National Capital Civil Services Authority, and the summoning, prorogation and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
The Bill establishes the National Capital Civil Services authority, which consists of the chief minister, chief secretary of Delhi, and the Principal Home Secretary of Delhi
The authority will make recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) regarding transfers and postings of officials and disciplinary matters.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)