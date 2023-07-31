Former MP and senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit today said that he supports the Central government’s ordinance against the Supreme Court judgment on the powers of the government of NCT of Delhi, stating that the Bill is as per the constitutional status of the city. The senior leader's view is however opposite to that of his party Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit, who is the son of the late former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit pointed out that Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal is well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least eight to ten years.

“They have a majority in the Lok Sabha so the BJP should have no problem in getting this bill through the lower house. This bill should be passed, according to the constitutional status of Delhi, there is nothing wrong with this bill," Dikshit said.

The Congress leader said, “Arvind Kejriwal has misinterpreted the bill and he has also given the wrong interpretation to the INDIA alliance. So if they are insistent on opposing it what can I do?"

“Opposition alliance should bring a bill to Parliament to provide Delhi the status of a state if they want the national capital to have the powers," said Sandeep Dikshit

“If you really want to give Delhi powers then make it a full state, why doesn’t the alliance bring that bill to the house? The Union Territory has only these many powers, according to the Constitution. The ordinance is only dividing those powers in accordance with the structure of Delhi," Dikshit said.

Further, the Congress leader stated that Arvind Kejriwal has “fooled" the people of Delhi.

“The way Arvind Kejriwal has fooled the people of Delhi, he is now fooling members of the alliance and the whole country," Dikshit said.