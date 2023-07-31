Delhi Ordinance: Bill should be passed; nothing wrong..says Congress leader Sandeep Dixit, AAP reacts2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Sandeep Dikshit, who is the son of the late former Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit pointed out that Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal is well aware that if he does not get control of the vigilance department, he will be sent to jail for at least eight to ten years.
Former MP and senior Congress leader Sandeep Dixit today said that he supports the Central government’s ordinance against the Supreme Court judgment on the powers of the government of NCT of Delhi, stating that the Bill is as per the constitutional status of the city. The senior leader's view is however opposite to that of his party Congress.
Reacting to the statement made by Sandeep Dixit, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said,"When Congress leadership has decided to oppose this bill (Delhi ordinance bill), then Sandeep Dikshit saying anything on it does not hold any significance."
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to replace an ordinance brought by the Centre in May which excluded ‘services’ from the legislative competence of the Delhi legislative assembly. The ordinance was brought days after the Supreme Court order giving power of transfer and posting to the Delhi government.
*With ANI inputs