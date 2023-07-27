The Centre's bill aimed at controlling services in Delhi appears set to pass both houses of parliament, with support from the YSR Congress Party led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSR Congress Party, with its significant representation of nine members in Rajya Sabha and 22 in Lok Sabha, has a history of backing the BJP-led government on crucial legislative matters.

This support is likely to help the government easily pass the controversial Delhi bill through the Upper House, where it does not have a majority.

The bill seeks to replace an ordinance that enabled the Centre to assert control over Delhi's bureaucrats, overriding a Supreme Court ruling that favored the elected government's authority in transfers and appointments.

"We will vote in favour of the government on both issues," YSR Congress Party leader V Vijaysai Reddy told NDTV.

INDIA bloc demands discussion no confidence motion

Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a detailed discussion on the situation in Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have resorted to protests and sloganeering in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments of the two Houses since the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of opposition parties will meet the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Thursday in Parliament to discuss important issues.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A alliance. After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion.

It remains to be seen whether the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will specify the date and time of the debate over the no-confidence motion passed against the Central Government by the I.N.D.I.A alliance.

(With agency inputs)

