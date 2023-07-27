Delhi ordinance bill: Why YSR's support is critical for govt to pass bill at Rajya Sabha?1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:35 AM IST
The Centre's bill to control services in Delhi is likely to pass with support from the YSR Congress Party, giving the government an upper hand in the Upper House.
The Centre's bill aimed at controlling services in Delhi appears set to pass both houses of parliament, with support from the YSR Congress Party led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.
