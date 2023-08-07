comScore
Delhi ordinance: Can INDIA bloc's strategy stop passage of Bill in Rajya Sabha?
Delhi ordinance: Can INDIA bloc's strategy stop passage of Bill in Rajya Sabha?

 1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, including the AAP, Congress, and INDIA bloc, plan to oppose the Delhi services bill. The BJP-led NDA lacks a full majority in the upper house, but has support from regional parties and independent MPs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha on Delhi Ordinance (PTI)Premium
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha on Delhi Ordinance (PTI)

As Union Minister Amit Shah is likely to table the Delhi ordinance bill in Rajya Sabha today, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that every possible steps will be taken in the Rajya Sabha to stop the bill

AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, “AAP and I.N.D.I.A bloc will do everything possible to oppose the Delhi Service Bill. We will stop this bill through the legislative process as well as the Judicial process...this is a bill to enslave the 2 crore people of Delhi, this nullifies the voting right of 2 crore people..."

Earlier, other senior MPs had also claimed that it would be tough for the Centre to get the bill passed in Rajya Sabha as BJP led NDA do not have the majority there.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told PTI, “When this bill comes in Rajya Sabha, all members of the INDIA bloc will oppose it. The battle is also underway in the Supreme Court. This bill will definitely not survive and will have to go away."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari commented, “They (government) have a majority in Lok Sabha, however, it's a different situation in Rajya Sabha. Therefore, we will discuss over it (Delhi services bill) and demand voting too. We are hopeful to stop the bill in Rajya Sabha."

Can the bill be stopped at the Rajya Sabha?

The BJP-led NDA lacks a full majority in the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of Parliament. However, the backing of regional parties like BJD and YSR Congress, along with other smaller parties, appears to provide enough support for the government's bills.

The Rajya Sabha has a total of 245 members, with 7 seats currently vacant. To pass a bill, the halfway mark is 120 votes if all 238 existing members vote. The BJP claims support from 127 members, including allies in the NDA, and is also confident of backing from nominated and independent MPs.

Additionally, the Telugu Desam Party and BSP are likely to support the bill, according to some reports, an NDTV report had cirted earlier.

 

 

Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 12:35 PM IST
