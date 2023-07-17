The BJP-led Union government is unlikely to face any major hurdles in passing the Delhi Ordinance in the Upper House of the parliament which was brought under the control of officers and bureaucrats in Delhi. The BJP-led government does not enjoy a full majority in Rajya Sabha, unlike the Lok Sabha where it has full numbers.

The Aam Aadmi Party which is at loggerheads with the Centre on the ordinance received a big boost earlier when Congress announced that it will oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha.

However, going by the current numbers of MPs in Rajya Sabha the Centre is in a good position to get the bill passed, but a lot will depend on the regional parties like Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party of Jagan Reddy.

The BJP is likely to get its number of MPs raised to 93 after the recent round of elections in the upper house.

The bill which is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, seven seats will remain vacant in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. As the number tally stands it will be 238 members in Rajya Sabha and the majority mark to pass the bill will be 120. At present, the BJP-led NDA alliance has 105 members in the Rajya Sabha. As of now the opposition camp also has 105 members on its side and this is where the role of BJD and YSR Congress comes into the picture as each of them has nine members in Rajya Sabha. The ruling camp is also hopeful of getting support from other smaller parties and independent MPs. The government also has the option to nominate two members in Rajya.

If the BJD and YSR Congress decide to walkout during the vote on the ordinance then the BJP-led NDA alliance will require 111 votes in their favour to pass the bill.

The BJP-led central government had in May brought an ordinance on the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in Delhi, virtually negating an earlier Supreme Court verdict that had given the elected government in Delhi the control over services matters.

The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

The Congress had on Sunday made it clear it will not support the Centre's ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi and will oppose any such attempt of the central government to "sabotage federalism" in the country.