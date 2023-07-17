Delhi Ordinance: How BJP-led NDA can pass the ordinance in Rajya Sabha despite Congress backing AAP2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The BJP-led government is likely to pass the Delhi Ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, despite not having a full majority, with the support of regional parties.
The BJP-led Union government is unlikely to face any major hurdles in passing the Delhi Ordinance in the Upper House of the parliament which was brought under the control of officers and bureaucrats in Delhi. The BJP-led government does not enjoy a full majority in Rajya Sabha, unlike the Lok Sabha where it has full numbers.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×