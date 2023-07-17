The bill which is likely to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament, seven seats will remain vacant in the 245-member Rajya Sabha. As the number tally stands it will be 238 members in Rajya Sabha and the majority mark to pass the bill will be 120. At present, the BJP-led NDA alliance has 105 members in the Rajya Sabha. As of now the opposition camp also has 105 members on its side and this is where the role of BJD and YSR Congress comes into the picture as each of them has nine members in Rajya Sabha. The ruling camp is also hopeful of getting support from other smaller parties and independent MPs. The government also has the option to nominate two members in Rajya.