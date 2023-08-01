The Delhi Ordinance bill, which is to be tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Parliament session on today, will follow the framework of the Constitution, said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, “We will take decisions following the framework of the Constitution. Home Ministry has properly constituted this bill (Delhi Ordinance). The entire country has supported PM Modi and BJP and the govt of India is also democratically elected." Arvind Kejriwal and his team should understand that this is also an elected government, he added

The controversial bill aims to replace an ordinance that granted the Centre control over Delhi's bureaucrats, thereby overriding a Supreme Court ruling favoring the elected government's authority in transfers and appointments.

This will change democracy into 'babucracy' in Delhi: says AAP's Raghav Chadha

The AAP, led by Delhi Chief Minister, and other opposition parties have vehemently opposed the ordinance

Speaking about their reservations against it, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "This is an attack on the Supreme Court of India and this is an assault on India's federal structure, democracy and Constitution."

"This will change democracy into 'babucracy' in Delhi. All the powers of the elected govt will be taken from them and given to the LG appointed by BJP. This bill is extremely dangerous for the democracy of the country... All this has been done because BJP cannot see the success of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal"

Showing support to AAP, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "...We will all oppose this as today it is happening in Delhi, tomorrow it can happen in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana or Odisha. This is unconstitutional, immoral, undemocratic ordinance and should be opposed by all"

Meanwhile, YSR Congress, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, will support the bill, media reports had cited earlier.