Delhi Police puts CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, alleges AAP

Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest after he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday, tweeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"CM Kejriwal met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry," said AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, ANI reported.

However, Delhi Police has rubbished Aam Aadmi Party's claims of Kejriwal being put under house arrest.

It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest: Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi https://t.co/pc4WJAxZek — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020





Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where thousands of farmers are protesting against the Centre's new farm laws, and checked arrangements made for them by the city government.

The visit comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers' organisations on December 8.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

"I checked the arrangements. We received a lot of pressure to allow the use of stadiums as temporary prisons but we did not give permission and I feel this helped the movement. Since then our party MLAs and ministers have been involved in ensuring that farmers do not face any discomfort," he said.

