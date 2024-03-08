Active Stocks
Delhi excise policy scam: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh

Livemint

Delhi court extends AAP leaders Sisodia and Singh's custody in money laundering case linked to excise scam. ED cites the critical stage of the case and concerns of interference if released.

New Delhi, Mar 7 (ANI): Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
New Delhi, Mar 7 (ANI): Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia produced before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

As reported by PTI, Special Judge M K Nagpal extended their custody after they were brought before the court following the expiration of their earlier judicial remand.

ED requested an extension of their judicial custody, citing the critical stage of the case and expressing concerns that if released, the accused might interfere with the ongoing investigation.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), irregularities were reported during the modification of the Delhi excise policy. Allegations include providing undue advantages to license holders, waiving or reducing license fees, and extending the L-1 license without approval from the competent authority.

The individuals who benefited from the alleged illegal gains redirected them to the accused parties and falsified entries in their financial records to avoid detection.

Also Read: Delhi excise policy scam: ED attaches 52-cr worth assets of arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia, wife

The ED initiated its inquiry following a case filed by the CBI and is examining the money laundering aspect of the purported scam.

The CBI arrested Sisodia in February 2023 and he was taken in custody from Tihar Jail by the ED in March.

Following his arrest by the CBI, Sisodia stepped down from his position as Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi.

Sanjay Singh, who was detained by the ED in October 2023, secured reelection for a second consecutive term to the Rajya Sabha in January of this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 08 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
