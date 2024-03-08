Delhi excise policy scam: Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh
Delhi court extends AAP leaders Sisodia and Singh's custody in money laundering case linked to excise scam. ED cites the critical stage of the case and concerns of interference if released.
A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.
