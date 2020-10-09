Delhi pollution: Compulsory tree transplantation policy approved

NEW DELHI : To curb the rising pollution levels in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Friday announced a tree transplantation policy and setting up a smog tower in Connaught Place.

The tree transplantation policy for development or construction projects will be in addition to the compulsory plantation of trees policy which is already in place.

“Delhi government has passed a tree transplantation policy, under which 80% of trees uprooted for any construction or development project, must be transplanted elsewhere. Payment will be made to the transplantation agency only if 80% of transplanted trees survive for a year. The government is working on a panel of authorised agency to conduct these transplantations," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that, a dedicated tree transplantation cell will be formed and local committees will be involved to monitor transplanted trees.

“Delhi government has also approved to set-up a ₹20 crore smog tower in Connaught Place. This is in addition to the central government's smog tower which is coming up in Anand Vihar. This tower will suck the air from the top & release filtered air near the ground," he said.

The announcements come just ahead of the winter season, when Delhi sees a spike in the levels of air pollution due to subtle burning in the neighbouring states.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal announced setting up of ‘war room’ to monitor efforts to contain pollution, fumes and dust levels in hotspots.

Amidst the covid-19 outbreak the need to control air pollution has become more crucial as both can damage lungs, Kejriwal had said.

According to the government, there are 13 points where pollution levels are high. The chief minister said that a detailed plan has been made for each of those hotspots which will be implemented there.

