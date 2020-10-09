Delhi pollution: Compulsory tree transplantation policy approved

“Delhi government has passed a tree transplantation policy, under which 80% of trees uprooted for any construction or development project, must be transplanted elsewhere. Payment will be made to the transplantation agency only if 80% of transplanted trees survive for a year. The government is working on a panel of authorised agency to conduct these transplantations," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, adding that, a dedicated tree transplantation cell will be formed and local committees will be involved to monitor transplanted trees.