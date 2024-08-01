Delhi Rains: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over water leakage in Parliament lobby

  • Delhi Rains: Manickam Tagore has suggested forming a committee of all MPs to focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design, and recommend necessary repairs.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated1 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Delhi Rains: Cong MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss water leakage in Parliament lobby
Delhi Rains: Cong MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss water leakage in Parliament lobby(ANI Pic Service)

Delhi Rains: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha suggesting to form a specialised committee, comprising all party lawmakers, to inspect the Parliament building thoroughly following water leaks inside the lobby on July 31 due to heavy rains.

The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, which was just a year after completion, said Tagore, sharing a video of water inside the Parliament lobby in the new building. Tagore, who represents Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, is also Congress party's whip in Lok Sabha.

“The committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publically sharing their findings,” Tagore said in the adjournment notice moved in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28, 2023. The four-storey building, built at an estimated cost of 970 crore, held its first special sitting on September 19, 2023. It faces the British-era old Parliament building, which is being conserved as a heritage asset.

Also Read | Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice to discuss NEET-UG 2024 row in LS

Heavy rainfall in the national capital on Wednesday evening leading to waterlogging across many parts of the Delhi-NCR area, including the area around Parliament. This disrupted traffic on several roads. Overflowing stormwater drains were observed in various locations, with water spilling onto the streets.

Schools Shut in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers in Delhi and Kerala for Thursday, August 1 and issued an orange alert warning in the national capital.

Delhi schools will remain shut today after heavy rains amid IMD's orange alert warning for heavy showers. Heavy precipitation yesterday evening that continued until late hours on July 31.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsDelhi Rains: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over water leakage in Parliament lobby

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    167.80
    09:49 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    255.05
    09:48 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    1.2 (0.47%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    147.20
    09:49 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    -1.65 (-1.11%)

    Tata Power

    456.65
    09:48 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    3 (0.66%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    360 One Wam

    1,209.85
    09:36 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    78.3 (6.92%)

    Adani Energy Solutions

    1,203.30
    09:36 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    65.7 (5.78%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management

    6,659.95
    09:35 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    317.75 (5.01%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy

    767.25
    09:36 AM | 1 AUG 2024
    34.95 (4.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,180.00440.00
      Chennai
      70,418.00227.00
      Delhi
      71,111.00851.00
      Kolkata
      71,250.00441.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue