Delhi Rains: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha suggesting to form a specialised committee, comprising all party lawmakers, to inspect the Parliament building thoroughly following water leaks inside the lobby on July 31 due to heavy rains.

The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, which was just a year after completion, said Tagore, sharing a video of water inside the Parliament lobby in the new building. Tagore, who represents Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, is also Congress party's whip in Lok Sabha.

"The committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publically sharing their findings," Tagore said in the adjournment notice moved in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28, 2023. The four-storey building, built at an estimated cost of ₹970 crore, held its first special sitting on September 19, 2023. It faces the British-era old Parliament building, which is being conserved as a heritage asset.

Heavy rainfall in the national capital on Wednesday evening leading to waterlogging across many parts of the Delhi-NCR area, including the area around Parliament. This disrupted traffic on several roads. Overflowing stormwater drains were observed in various locations, with water spilling onto the streets.

Schools Shut in Delhi The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers in Delhi and Kerala for Thursday, August 1 and issued an orange alert warning in the national capital.

Delhi schools will remain shut today after heavy rains amid IMD's orange alert warning for heavy showers. Heavy precipitation yesterday evening that continued until late hours on July 31.