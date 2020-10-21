Delhi: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to fight pollution begins today

The Delhi government announced last week about a campaign to battle the air pollution in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the 'Red Light On, Gaadi off' campaign which will lead to a reduction in the level of air pollution.

At over 100 traffic signals across Delhi, environment marshals and traffic police officials will urge drivers to turn off their ignition as they wait for the light to turn green under the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign, starting today.

At over 100 traffic signals across Delhi, environment marshals and traffic police officials will urge drivers to turn off their ignition as they wait for the light to turn green under the 'Red Light on, Gaadi Off' campaign, starting today.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the initiative will be launched from ITO and it will only be an awareness drive and nobody will be issued a "challan".

"We had three rounds of joint meetings with the police, the transport department and the environment department. The Delhi Police has selected and given us 100 intersections.

"We are appointing around 2,500 environment marshals from civil defence. They will coordinate with the traffic police and take the campaign froward. We are also deploying teams of the transport department," the minister said.

The marshals will be deployed at the 100 traffic signals across Delhi's 11 districts.

They will carry placards and give roses to those not switching off the engines of their vehicles at red lights. The commuters will be made aware as to how they can fight pollution through the move.

Rai also said that the Delhi government will write to all MPs, MLAs, councillors, resident welfare associations (RWAs), industrial and other social agencies to take part in this campaign.

The campaign is a big positive step, the minister said, adding, "Around one crore vehicles are registered in the national capital and experts say that on an average, a vehicle stops at a red light for 15-20 minutes in a day and burns fuel unnecessarily."