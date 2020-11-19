Delhi's Covid-19 cases cross 5 lakh, CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting today

New Delhi: As the national capital grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, an all-party meeting has been called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss the situation. An AAP leader said discussions would be held on the rising cases of Covid-19, and the chief minister would seek cooperation from all party leaders, MPs and MLAs in spreading awareness and advocating Covid-appropriate behaviour in their constituencies.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said he will attend the meeting, but added the move has come late.

"I will suggest the AAP government strictly enforce COVID-19 safety measures like using face masks and social distancing in the markets instead of talking about lockdown. I will also ask the chief minister to improve facilities like ICU beds at its hospitals in Delhi so that more patients can be treated there," News agency PTI quoted Gupta as saying.

DPCC chief Anil Chaudhary will also attend the all-party meeting.

"We have been raising the issue of inadequate testing. Besides this, we will also raise the issue of ban on Chhath Puja at public places in the meeting," Chaudhary said. PTI reported.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 133 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said.

The national capital has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases since October 28 when daily cases breached the 5,000-mark for the first time. The single-day rise in cases crossed the 8,000-mark on November 11.

























