Delhi's covid-19 tally nears 1 lakh, recovery rate at 70%

NEW DELHI : Delhi’s covid tally is inching closer to the 1 lakh mark, even as the recovery rate in the national capital stands at 70%. Of 97,200 cases reported in the city so far, 25,940 are active, while 3,004 people have succumbed to the pandemic.

Among the cities, Delhi has highest number of cases in the country

"Less and less people in Delhi are now requiring hospitalisation, more and more people are getting cured at home. Whereas there were around 2300 new patients daily last week, no of patients in hospital has gone down from 6200 to 5300. Today, 9900 corona beds are free," Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Over the last three weeks, Union Home minister Amit Shah has held a series of meetings with the Delhi administration to increase rate of testing, add hospital beds and make arrangements to deal with the growing crisis. The number of containment zones in Delhi has gone up to 448 and a large scale health survey is being conducted in these zones.

According to government estimates, Delhi was likely to have 1 lakh cases by the end of June and 5.5 lakh cases by end of July.

"The recovery rate in Delhi has crossed 70% for the first time. Which means of the total patients, 70% have recovered. Of 97200 patients, 68256 patients have recovered. Positivity rate (which means the % of people testing positive among total tests) is 10.58% which had reached 36.94%," Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister said on Saturday.

