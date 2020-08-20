Delhi: 29% population has antibodies for Covid-19, shows second sero survey

The second round of serological survey, conducted in the first week of August in Delhi has suggested that 29.1% of the people tested have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus. During the survey, a total of 15,000 samples were collected across 11 districts in Delhi to assess the spread of the virus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

The second round of serological survey, conducted in the first week of August in Delhi has suggested that 29.1% of the people tested have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus. During the survey, a total of 15,000 samples were collected across 11 districts in Delhi to assess the spread of the virus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

"The second serological survey which was conducted between 1-7 August shows that 29.1% of people have developed antibodies against #COVID19. A total of 15,000 samples were collected during the survey: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain," ANI tweeted.

The previous serological survey showed that 23% of the people tested had an exposure to the novel coronavirus in the city, which has several pockets of dense population, the Union Health Ministry had said.

The study was conducted from June 27 to July 10 by the NCDC in collaboration with the Delhi government and involved testing 21,387 samples.

It showed that 20 per cent population in eight of the 11 districts in the national capital have developed antibodies against COVID-19. The survey also indicated that a large number of infected people remain asymptomatic.

A sero-survey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against infection.