Delhi: Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover to be open for public soon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on October 24, Health Minister Satyender Jain said. Sharing the pictures of the flyover on his Twitter handle, Delhi health minister said it will soon be open for the public. The Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover will provide a signal-free ride between Welcome in northeast Delhi and Kashmere Gate.

"Honest governance takes care of its citizens,as well as the finances We are pleased to announce that CM Arvind Kejrwal will inaugurate Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on Oct 24 Constructed in 250 Cr, with a savings of 54 Cr, the flyover will be open to the public very soon," Satyendar Jain tweeted.

"Honest governance takes care of its citizens,as well as the finances We are pleased to announce that CM Arvind Kejrwal will inaugurate Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on Oct 24 Constructed in 250 Cr, with a savings of 54 Cr, the flyover will be open to the public very soon," Satyendar Jain tweeted.

After the flyover opens, it would be a relief for motorists headed to the ISBT and parts of Central Delhi from Ghaziabad, north-east and east Delhi areas.

Officials said the two flyovers are likely to cut travel time between Shahdara in east Delhi to Kashmere Gate ISBT by at least 10 minutes.

The construction had started in February 2019 and was to be completed in March 2020 but the project had hit a hurdle initially when construction was banned due to pollution and later because of riots in the region in February . Further the project was stalled due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.