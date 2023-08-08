Speaking on the Delhi Service Bill, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the stance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the granted power should be utilized for public service, not the deprivation of rights.

As reported by TOI, Delhi CM Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the Supreme Court's directive and pointed to his electoral victories as evidence of public support for his work. He alleged that the BJP was obstructing developmental efforts to hinder his progress.

Kejriwal emphasized that the authority granted should be used to benefit the people, rather than infringe upon their rights.

A total of thirty-four parliamentary party members participated in the discussion about the Bill.

The legislation establishes the National Capital Civil Services Authority, comprising the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary of Delhi, and Principal Home Secretary of Delhi. This authority will provide recommendations to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) concerning the transfer and appointment of officials, as well as disciplinary affairs.

Also Read: Delhi Ordinance Bill passed in Rajya Sabha; here's what happens next

ANI futher reported that the Bill confers authority upon the LG to exercise discretionary power on various matters, including those endorsed by the National Capital Civil Services Authority. This encompasses decisions related to the summoning, prorogation, and dissolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Additionally, the legislation grants department secretaries the authority to bring to the attention of the LG, Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary any issue that could potentially create conflict between the Delhi Government and the Central Government.

Following an extensive eight-hour deliberation, the Bill successfully navigated its final legislative hurdle in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. The proposed law concerning the management of services in the national capital secured a favourable majority vote after being deliberated upon by the Upper House.

Also Read: Delhi Ordinance Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, receives support from 131 MPs against Opposition's 102

On Monday, the Parliament approved the legislation that empowers the Lieutenant Governor to oversee Group A services in Delhi, encompassing aspects such as appointments, transfers, and postings. The Bill was ratified through a division process, with 131 Members of Parliament voting in favour of the legislation and 102 opposing it, ANI reported.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha over the Delhi Services Bill, Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram on Monday said, "While we talk about the breakdown of the Constitution, today we are breaking the constitutional machinery."

(With insights from agencies)