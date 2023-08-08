Delhi Services Bill: 'Power meant to work for people, not to seize their rights,' says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal criticizes Home Minister Shah's stance on the new Bill, emphasizing that power should be used for public service, not rights deprivation.
Speaking on the Delhi Service Bill, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the stance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that the granted power should be utilized for public service, not the deprivation of rights.
