New Delhi: Driving test to get a permanent licence (DL) in Delhi will soon be conducted on Sundays too, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Saturday.

The motor licencing offices (MLOs) will now open also on Sundays for driving licence tests, the Delhi government’s transport department said.

“I have directed the transport department to keep all RTOs in Delhi open on Sundays only for driving tests. On Mondays, there will be no test," Hindustan Times quotes Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot

There are 12 automated driving test tracks in Delhi.

The decision was taken in view of pending applications for a permanent driving licence that require the test. Also, applicants will find it easier to appear for the tests on Sundays it being a week-off, officials said.

The transport department inspector and other staff working on Sundays for driving tests will be off duty on Mondays, the order stated.

Meanwhile, The Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has released a gazette notification where it has listed 18 licence-related services that can be availed through contactless services via Aadhaar authentication. With the introduction of these services, people will no longer need to visit the regional transport offices (RTOs) for availing services like a renewal of driver’s license, vehicle registration, obtaining a learners’ permit etc.

