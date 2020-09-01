Delhi: Third sero survey from today, 17,000 samples to be collected

The third round of monthly sero-prevalence survey, to analyse the Covid-19 situtaion, in the national capital is slated to begin from today. As per sources the sample size this time is likely to be about 17,000. However, there was no official confirmation on its scale. The September round of survey will be held over five days, and also likely to follow similar protocols as in the previous exercise.

Delhi second sero survey: Covid-19 infection were found in 29.1%

The second sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1 to 7, according to which antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 per cent of people surveyed in the national capital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while announcing the results of the August survey earlier this month had told reporters that 15,000 representative samples were taken from 11 districts, and that the next exercise was to begin from September 1. The minister had also said that prevalence of antibodies found in men was 28.3 per cent, and 32.2 per cent in women. Out of the total number of samples, 25 per cent were taken from the age group of less than 18 years, another 50 per cent from the 18-49 years age bracket and remaining 25 per cent from those in the age group of 50 years or more. The sero-prevalence found in Northeast district was 29 per cent, South district 27 per cent, South East 33 per cent and New Delhi 24 per cent, Jain had said.

Delhi first sero survey: 23% people had exposure to coronavirus

The sero-prevalence survey before the August exercise, done from June 27 to July 10 by the Delhi government in association with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had used 21,387 samples and found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed had an exposure to the novel coronavirus.

"The rise, rather than the exponential rise is not there. So, people are taking safety precautions it seems. But, we cannot afford to be complacent and lower our guard," Jain had said on August 20.

Delhi Covid-19 updates

Delhi recorded 1,358 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.74 lakh while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,444, authorities said. On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 2,024 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in the city in August till date. It was also the highest spurt in the last nearly 50 days in Delhi.

Sero- survey

Sero-prevalence of antibodies found in age groups of less than 18 was 34.7 per cent, in 18-50 years 28.5 per cent, and 31.2 per cent in 50 years and above.

