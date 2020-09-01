Delhi: Third sero survey from today, 17,000 samples to be collected

The second sero-prevalence survey was held from August 1 to 7, according to which antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in 29.1 per cent of people surveyed in the national capital. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain while announcing the results of the August survey earlier this month had told reporters that 15,000 representative samples were taken from 11 districts, and that the next exercise was to begin from September 1. The minister had also said that prevalence of antibodies found in men was 28.3 per cent, and 32.2 per cent in women. Out of the total number of samples, 25 per cent were taken from the age group of less than 18 years, another 50 per cent from the 18-49 years age bracket and remaining 25 per cent from those in the age group of 50 years or more. The sero-prevalence found in Northeast district was 29 per cent, South district 27 per cent, South East 33 per cent and New Delhi 24 per cent, Jain had said.