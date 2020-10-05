Delhi to set up 'war room' to monitor efficacy of pollution reducing measures

NEW DELHI : In a bid to control the rising level of air pollution in the national capital due to stubble burning in neighbouring states, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led government will set up a ‘war room’ to monitor efforts to contain pollution, fumes and dust levels in hotspots, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday.

Amidst the covid-19 outbreak the need to control air pollution has become more crucial as both can damage lungs, Kejriwal said.

According to the government, there are 13 points where pollution levels are high. Kejriwal said that a detailed plan has been made for each of those hotspots which will be implemented there.

“A war room will be made which will track each of these activities and a daily report will be sent to me. We will monitor which steps are being effective. A new tree transplant policy will also be announced. The government has already announced an electric vehicle policy which will also help in these measures," he said.

Over the last few years, national capital has witnessed rising levels of air pollution due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. Several measures including imposition of the odd-even rule to control the vehicular pollution have been taken over these years.

“A major reason for these fumes is stubble burning. These fumes affect those living near the farms the most. Neighbouring states are working on this but Delhi needs to take steps to reduce the state’s pollution. With the steps that have been taken in the past few years, the levels of pollution have reduced. This year with corona it is even more important to control pollution levels," the chief minister said while addressing a digital press conference.

Last week, Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar held a meeting with states on stubble burning and the issue of stubble burning in North India.

Kejriwal said that the state has implemented the graded action plan of the Supreme Court, moved industries to non-polluting fuels. He said the central governments western and eastern peripheral highway has also reduced pollution levels.

In Delhi, PUSA Research Institute has come up with a liquid which can convert the stubble into manure. Delhi government from Tuesday will give farmers this option for free.

“I held a meeting with officials from various departments today. Dust will be controlled, more number of mechanical sweepers will employed and potholes will be filled to reduce dust from collecting. Anti-smog guns will be put. We are making an app on which you can register complaints which will be addressed in a time bound manner," Kejriwal said.

