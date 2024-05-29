Delhi water crisis: South Delhi neighbourhoods limited to once-daily supply amid heatwave rationing
Delhi Water Crisis: Several neighborhoods in South Delhi, including Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, and Chittaranjan Park, will now receive water only once a day as part of a new rationing strategy announced by Water Minister Atishi.
