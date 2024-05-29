Delhi Water Minister Atishi announced on Tuesday that several neighbourhoods in South Delhi, including Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, and Chittaranjan Park, will now receive water only once a day instead of twice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This decision is part of a water rationing strategy to manage the ongoing water shortage. According to a report by the Times of India, the new schedule will remain in effect until the water supply situation improves.

Minister Atishi emphasized, “I know that where water is being supplied twice a day, people will be troubled if it is cut off to once a day, but I appeal to all Delhiites that we should not think only about ourselves. We should think about everyone." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What areas are to be affected? Other areas in North and South West Delhi, such as Mehrauli and Chattarpur, are also experiencing significant water challenges due to a prolonged heatwave in northwest India. Temperatures in Delhi's outskirts are nearing 50 degrees Celsius.

Atishi attributed the worsening situation to Haryana's cessation of Yamuna water releases to Delhi since early May.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) summer bulletin reported that the city's total water production was at 978 million gallons per day (MGD), with Wazirabad producing 110 MGD against a capacity of 131 MGD. Although this marked a slight improvement from Monday's production of 969.32 MGD, issues at Wazirabad continue to impact the overall supply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister Atishi emphasized the need for "collective responsibility," urging residents to avoid wasteful water use, such as washing vehicles with open pipes. She cautioned that if voluntary measures prove ineffective, the government might introduce fines for water wastage, per the TOI report.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva blamed the severe water shortage on the AAP government's incompetence, criticizing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Water Minister Atishi for their handling of the crisis. According to TOI, Sachdeva pointed to the government's failure to manage the water situation effectively.

Minister Atishi accused Haryana of failing to release Delhi's share of water since May 1 and outlined various measures, including water supply rationalization across the capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At a press conference, Atishi highlighted that many Delhi areas are struggling with water shortages and appealed to residents to use water sparingly, per the report.

The Delhi government is in ongoing discussions with Haryana to resolve the issue. If no progress is made soon, they may approach the Supreme Court.

"Haryana has stopped the release of Delhi's share of water. The water level at Wazirabad was 674.5 feet on May 1. This is the average level that should be maintained. Last year, in April, May, and June, the minimum level was maintained at 674.5 feet," Atishi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Providing data, Atishi noted that by May 8, Wazirabad's water level had decreased to 672 feet, and by May 20, it was at 671 feet, further declining to 669.8 feet on the day of the announcement. To address the shortage, borewells that previously operated for six to seven hours are now running for 14 hours, and the number of water tankers has been increased, as per TOI.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!